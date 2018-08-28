City Financial Investment Co Ltd Purchases New Stake in Abaxis Inc (ABAX)

City Financial Investment Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Abaxis Inc (NASDAQ:ABAX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000. City Financial Investment Co Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Abaxis at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Abaxis by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abaxis during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abaxis during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abaxis during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abaxis during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abaxis alerts:

ABAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Abaxis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Abaxis in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Abaxis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

NASDAQ:ABAX opened at $83.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.34, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.43. Abaxis Inc has a 52-week low of $43.66 and a 52-week high of $83.98.

About Abaxis

Abaxis, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells portable blood analysis systems for use in human or veterinary patient care to provide rapid blood constituent measurements for clinicians worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical Market and Veterinary Market. The company offers Piccolo chemistry analyzers with rapid blood constituent measurements for use in human patient care; and Piccolo profiles that are single-use medical reagents.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Abaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.