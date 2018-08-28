City Holding Co. Sells 19,056 Shares of City Holding (CHCO)

City Holding Co. cut its position in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 424,929 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,056 shares during the quarter. City accounts for about 9.8% of City Holding Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. City Holding Co. owned about 2.75% of City worth $31,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHCO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in City by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of City in the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of City by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of City by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of City by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHCO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating on shares of City in a report on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of City from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. City has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.67.

CHCO stock opened at $81.19 on Tuesday. City Holding has a 12 month low of $60.37 and a 12 month high of $83.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.22. City had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $49.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.59 million. equities research analysts forecast that City Holding will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.70%.

In related news, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 2,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $233,627.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $26,253.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,783.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

City Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

