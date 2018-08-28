Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc (CMTA) Receives $24.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CMTA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMTA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Clementia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Clementia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Clementia Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Clementia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 10th.

Shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.74. 22,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,155. The company has a market cap of $301.00 million and a P/E ratio of -1.23. Clementia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $20.15.

Clementia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.09. equities research analysts forecast that Clementia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Birchview Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Clementia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $3,030,000. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clementia Pharmaceuticals

Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients suffering from bone disorders and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is palovarotene, an oral small molecule for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressive, multiple osteochondromas, dry eye disease, and other diseases is in the Phase 3 MOVE Trial.

