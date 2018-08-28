Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (CLD) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP lowered its position in shares of Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:CLD) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,560 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 106,130 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.40% of Cloud Peak Energy worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cloud Peak Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,439,474 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,468,000 after acquiring an additional 193,166 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Cloud Peak Energy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,035,148 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 78,070 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cloud Peak Energy by 30.3% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,847,413 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 429,957 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloud Peak Energy during the first quarter valued at $3,254,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Cloud Peak Energy by 6.0% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 357,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on CLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloud Peak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cloud Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Clarkson Capital lowered shares of Cloud Peak Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cloud Peak Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cloud Peak Energy from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.60.

Shares of NYSE CLD opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. Cloud Peak Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $187.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cloud Peak Energy (NYSE:CLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The mining company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.25). Cloud Peak Energy had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Cloud Peak Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Cloud Peak Energy Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Cloud Peak Energy Inc produces coal in the Powder River Basin and the United States. The company operates through Owned and Operated Mines, and Logistics and Related Activities. It owns and operates three surface coal mines comprising the Antelope Mine and the Cordero Rojo Mine located in Wyoming; and the Spring Creek Mine located in Montana.

