CMS Energy Co. (CMS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.82.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMS. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Barclays began coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th.

In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $138,615.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $48,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 13.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 57,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in CMS Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 14.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in CMS Energy by 49.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,502,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,896. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $50.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.06.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3575 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.90%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel-fired plants, as well as renewable energy and nuclear sources.

