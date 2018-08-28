CNX Resources Corp (CNX) Position Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,624,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 686,988 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.33% of CNX Resources worth $277,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in CNX Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CNX Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. bought a new position in CNX Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in CNX Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in CNX Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $15.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. CNX Resources Corp has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $18.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 1.01.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.21. CNX Resources had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $402.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J. Palmer Clarkson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on CNX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of CNX Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CNX Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.89.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas in the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, it had 7.6 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved natural gas reserves. The company also owns, operates, and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.