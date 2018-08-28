Coeur Mining (CDE) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

CDE has been the topic of several other reports. Noble Financial upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Roth Capital upgraded Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.75 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.79.

Shares of Coeur Mining stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $5.60. 2,448,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,020,805. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.00 and a beta of 0.56. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $5.29 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.67 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. research analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coeur Mining news, insider Mitchell J. Krebs acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $66,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter C. Mitchell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $140,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,000 shares of company stock worth $80,400 over the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Ruffer LLP raised its position in Coeur Mining by 20.5% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,396,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,617,000 after purchasing an additional 237,363 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Coeur Mining by 25.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Coeur Mining by 5.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 316,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc owns, operates, explores for, and develops silver and gold properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo silver-gold complex located in Mexico; the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in British Columbia; the Rochester silver-gold mine located in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; and the Wharf gold mine located in South Dakota.

