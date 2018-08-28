Coeur Mining (CDE) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Coeur Mining earned a daily sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.4329752731658 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

CDE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.66. 123,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,457,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.00 and a beta of 0.56. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $9.87.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.67 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDE. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.75 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coeur Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.79.

In related news, insider Mitchell J. Krebs purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $66,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter C. Mitchell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $140,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $80,400 over the last three months. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc owns, operates, explores for, and develops silver and gold properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo silver-gold complex located in Mexico; the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in British Columbia; the Rochester silver-gold mine located in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; and the Wharf gold mine located in South Dakota.

