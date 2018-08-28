Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Shares Bought by Omnia Family Wealth LLC

Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 406.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 110,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The Ozarks raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of The Ozarks now owns 15,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL opened at $67.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.75. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $61.28 and a 52-week high of $77.91.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 2,494.79%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 18th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on CL. Barclays set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.14.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $1,112,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,268,662.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,611.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 433,302 shares of company stock valued at $28,518,498 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

