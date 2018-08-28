Comerica Bank Boosts Position in CIRCOR International, Inc. (CIR)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) by 21.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CIRCOR International were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 716,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,561,000 after purchasing an additional 76,308 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 970,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,464,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,485,000 after purchasing an additional 38,859 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of CIRCOR International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CIRCOR International in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of CIR stock opened at $44.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CIRCOR International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $56.37. The firm has a market cap of $861.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.87.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $301.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Advanced Flow Solutions, and Fluid Handling. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices, and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

