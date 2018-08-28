Comerica Bank Grows Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM)

Comerica Bank grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 52.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 211,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 73,066 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 49.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 17,328 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 24.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $87.91 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $78.32 and a 12 month high of $90.93.

