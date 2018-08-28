Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys New Stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (HYHG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

BATS:HYHG opened at $67.85 on Tuesday. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a twelve month low of $65.87 and a twelve month high of $70.22.

Get ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3337 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.