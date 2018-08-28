Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Invests $492,000 in First Horizon National Corp (FHN) Stock

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon National by 17.1% during the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 20,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in First Horizon National by 3.4% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 101,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in First Horizon National by 11.6% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 34,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its holdings in First Horizon National by 4.0% during the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 94,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in First Horizon National by 91.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

Shares of First Horizon National stock opened at $18.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. First Horizon National Corp has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $438.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.95 million. First Horizon National had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.64%. equities research analysts expect that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FHN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Hovde Group raised shares of First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of First Horizon National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “$17.03” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of First Horizon National in a report on Friday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

In other news, Chairman D Bryan Jordan acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.76 per share, with a total value of $444,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 611,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,866,136.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Emkes acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,369.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 130,000 shares of company stock worth $2,352,400 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.