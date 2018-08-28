Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Position in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (BYM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BYM) by 21.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,820 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BYM. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,450,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 226.9% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 59,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 41,257 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 12.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 26.4% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 33,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 79,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $15.24.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%.

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a diversified perpetual closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, at least 80% of its managed assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BYM).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.