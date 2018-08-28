Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires Shares of 44,479 Kimco Realty Corp (KIM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter worth $172,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter worth $173,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth $190,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.46 per share, for a total transaction of $90,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,965 shares in the company, valued at $871,803.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KIM shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.15.

KIM stock opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $20.63.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.04 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.26%.

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE: KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America's largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of March 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 475 U.S. shopping centers comprising 81 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

