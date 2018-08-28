Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Invests $771,000 in Dominion Energy Inc (D) Stock

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,852,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 207,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,165,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. South State Corp lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. South State Corp now owns 40,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 32,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

NYSE D opened at $71.25 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $61.53 and a one year high of $85.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 92.78%.

D has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.09.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.