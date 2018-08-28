Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Invests $813,000 in ASGN Inc (ASGN) Stock

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in ASGN in the second quarter worth $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ASGN in the second quarter worth $132,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in ASGN in the second quarter worth $154,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ASGN in the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in ASGN in the second quarter worth $234,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ASGN in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ASGN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Shares of ASGN opened at $91.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. ASGN Inc has a 12-month low of $44.66 and a 12-month high of $94.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.91.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. ASGN had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $878.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that ASGN Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Edward L. Pierce sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total value of $2,269,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,584 shares in the company, valued at $5,136,129.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total value of $905,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,457.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,687 shares of company stock worth $4,630,186 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, healthcare technology, engineering, life sciences, and government sectors in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company's Apex segment offers technical, digital, and creative and scientific professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients; IT staffing and consulting services comprising IT infrastructure, application development, project management, and healthcare IT professionals; and creative, marketing, advertising, and digital professionals.

