Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) Director Sells $198,840.00 in Stock

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Director Charles J. Baird sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $198,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,767. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CTBI stock opened at $49.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $881.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $53.00.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $48.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.16 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 10.65%. analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTBI. BidaskClub lowered Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 19,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.