Comparing Cytori Therapeutics (CYTX) and Globus Medical (GMED)

Cytori Therapeutics (NYSE: GMED) and Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Cytori Therapeutics has a beta of 2.72, indicating that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globus Medical has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cytori Therapeutics and Globus Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytori Therapeutics $2.69 million 1.66 -$22.68 million ($6.50) -0.09 Globus Medical $635.98 million 8.10 $107.34 million $1.31 40.01

Globus Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Cytori Therapeutics. Cytori Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globus Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.7% of Cytori Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of Globus Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Cytori Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of Globus Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cytori Therapeutics and Globus Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytori Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Globus Medical 2 2 8 0 2.50

Cytori Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $13.83, suggesting a potential upside of 2,285.06%. Globus Medical has a consensus price target of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.03%. Given Cytori Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cytori Therapeutics is more favorable than Globus Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Cytori Therapeutics and Globus Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytori Therapeutics -380.64% -202.09% -64.08% Globus Medical 19.91% 15.14% 13.74%

Summary

Globus Medical beats Cytori Therapeutics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cytori Therapeutics

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc., a therapeutics company, together with its subsidiaries, develops regenerative and oncologic therapies from its proprietary cell therapy and nanoparticle platforms for various medical conditions. Its lead drug candidate, ATI-0918, is a generic version of pegylated liposomal encapsulated doxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial and used for various cancer types. The company's second nanomedicine drug candidate is, ATI-1123, a novel and new chemical entity, which has completed Phase I clinical trial and is a workhorse chemotherapeutic drug used for various cancers. It also sells Celution cell processing systems, StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, and surgical accessories and instrumentation to hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through a combination of a direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and licensees. In addition, the company markets and sells its proprietary enzymatic reagents under the Celase and Intravase brands. It has operations in the Americas, Japan, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address an array of spinal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. Its fusion products include a range of implant and surgical approach options to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions along the spine from the occiput to the sacrum. The company's disruptive technology products comprise products that allow for minimally invasive surgical techniques; and new treatment alternatives, including imaging, navigational, and robotic technologies, as well as motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous process spacer products. Its disruptive technology products also consist of regenerative biologics products, including bioactive glass-based bone void fillers and ceramic-collagen for pelvic/extremity and posterolateral spinal fusion procedures; and interventional pain management solutions, which comprise treatments for vertebral compression fractures. In addition, the company offers products for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, including compression screws, fixation plates, intramedullary nails, and external fixation systems. Further, it distributes human cell, tissue, and cellular and tissue based products. The company sells its implants and related disposables primarily to hospitals through direct sales representatives and independent distributors in the United States and internationally. Globus Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania.

