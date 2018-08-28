Comparing TAL Education Group (TAL) & OneSmart International Edun Gr (ONE)

TAL Education Group (NYSE: ONE) and OneSmart International Edun Gr (NYSE:ONE) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares TAL Education Group and OneSmart International Edun Gr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TAL Education Group 12.16% 17.68% 8.11% OneSmart International Edun Gr N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.3% of TAL Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.0% of OneSmart International Edun Gr shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TAL Education Group and OneSmart International Edun Gr’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TAL Education Group $1.72 billion 8.55 $198.43 million $0.34 88.21 OneSmart International Edun Gr $311.32 million 4.35 $39.16 million N/A N/A

TAL Education Group has higher revenue and earnings than OneSmart International Edun Gr.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for TAL Education Group and OneSmart International Edun Gr, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TAL Education Group 0 2 5 0 2.71 OneSmart International Edun Gr 0 2 0 0 2.00

TAL Education Group presently has a consensus target price of $44.46, indicating a potential upside of 47.76%. OneSmart International Edun Gr has a consensus target price of $14.80, indicating a potential upside of 78.31%. Given OneSmart International Edun Gr’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OneSmart International Edun Gr is more favorable than TAL Education Group.

Summary

TAL Education Group beats OneSmart International Edun Gr on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses. In addition, it operates jzb.com, an online education platform that serves as a gateway for online courses offered through xueersi.com; and other Websites for specific topics and offerings, such as college entrance examinations, high school entrance examinations, graduate school entrance examinations, preschool education, and raising infants and toddlers, as well as mathematics, English, and Chinese composition. Further, the company provides educational content through mobile applications; operates mmbang.com and the Mama Bang app, an online platform focusing on children, baby, and maternity market; and provides consulting services for overseas studies under the Shunshun Liuxue name. Additionally, it offers tutoring services for students aged two through twelve under the Mobby brand; provides education and management consulting, and investment management and consulting services; and develops and sells software and networks, as well as offers related consulting services. The company also provides online advertising services; and engages in the sale of educational materials. As of February 28, 2018, the company's educational network included 594 learning centers and 465 service centers in 42 cities. TAL Education Group was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

OneSmart International Edun Gr Company Profile

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools in the People's Republic of China. It offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand. The company also provides language and culture programs, such as English language study under the OneSmart Elite English brand; overseas study test preparation services under the OneSmart overseas Language Training brand; and summer and winter study tours under the OneSmart Study Camp brand. As of November 30, 2017, it operated a network of 225 study centers across 42 cities in China. The company was formerly known as OneSmart Education Group Limited. OneSmart International Education Group Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

