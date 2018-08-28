Comparing VIVENDI SA/ADR (VIVHY) and Telekom Austria (TKAGY)

VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS: TKAGY) and Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Dividends

VIVENDI SA/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Telekom Austria pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. VIVENDI SA/ADR pays out 35.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Telekom Austria pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Telekom Austria is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VIVENDI SA/ADR and Telekom Austria’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIVENDI SA/ADR $14.13 billion 2.40 $1.39 billion $1.15 22.75 Telekom Austria $4.95 billion 1.14 $389.34 million $1.36 12.46

VIVENDI SA/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Telekom Austria. Telekom Austria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VIVENDI SA/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares VIVENDI SA/ADR and Telekom Austria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIVENDI SA/ADR 10.13% 7.44% 4.15% Telekom Austria 4.67% 10.04% 3.83%

Risk and Volatility

VIVENDI SA/ADR has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telekom Austria has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of VIVENDI SA/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for VIVENDI SA/ADR and Telekom Austria, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIVENDI SA/ADR 1 1 3 0 2.40 Telekom Austria 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

VIVENDI SA/ADR beats Telekom Austria on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VIVENDI SA/ADR

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment is involved in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provides artist and merchandising services. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV channels and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes cinema films and TV series. The Havas segment covers various communications disciplines, including creativity, media expertise, and healthcare/wellness. The Gameloft segment engages in the creation and publishing of downloadable video games for mobile phones, tablets, triple-play boxes, and smart TVs. The Vivendi Village segment provides ticketing and experts counseling services; and operates L'Olympia and Théâtre de L'OEuvre, as well as CanalOlympia live performance venues. The New Initiatives segment operates Dailymotion, a video content aggregation and distribution platform; and produces digital content. The company was formerly known as Vivendi Universal S.A. and changed its name to Vivendi SA in April 2006. Vivendi SA was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Telekom Austria

Telekom Austria Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications services to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and foreign carriers. Its fixed-line services include access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added services, interconnection, call center services, data and ICT solutions, television services, and public payphone services; and mobile communications services comprise digital mobile communications services, including value-added services, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, and information services. The company also provides voice telephony, convergent products, Internet access, data and IT solutions, value added services, wholesale services, and IP television and payment solutions, as well as mobile telephone and satellite television services. In addition, it sells end-user terminal equipment; and sets up customer lines that include installation work. As of December 31, 2017, the company provided mobile communication services to approximately 20.7 million customers; and had approximately 6.0 million fixed-line revenue generating units. It has operations in Austria, Slovenia, Bulgaria, Belarus, Croatia, the Republic of Serbia, and the Republic of Macedonia. The company is headquartered in Vienna, Austria. Telekom Austria Aktiengesellschaft is a subsidiary of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V.

