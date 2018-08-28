Computer Programs & Systems (CPSI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CPSI. ValuEngine downgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs & Systems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Computer Programs & Systems from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Computer Programs & Systems to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Computer Programs & Systems from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Computer Programs & Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Get Computer Programs & Systems alerts:

CPSI stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. Computer Programs & Systems has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $34.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $383.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of -0.04.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23). Computer Programs & Systems had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $67.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Computer Programs & Systems’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Computer Programs & Systems will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPSI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 10.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,672,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,026,000 after purchasing an additional 159,898 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 198.3% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 100,037 shares in the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 363.9% during the first quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 113,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 89,317 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 60.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the second quarter worth about $1,842,000. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as helps to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs & Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs & Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.