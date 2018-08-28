Consol Energy (CEIX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “CONSOL Energy Inc. is a producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. It owns and operates productive longwall mining operations primarily in the Northern Appalachian Basin. CONSOL Energy Inc. is based in CANONSBURG, Pa. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on CEIX. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Consol Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Consol Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Consol Energy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Consol Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Consol Energy stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.19. The stock had a trading volume of 215,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,103. Consol Energy has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $48.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Consol Energy had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $370.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.40 million. Consol Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Consol Energy will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Consol Energy news, Director John T. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $253,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Consol Energy by 3.7% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Consol Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Consol Energy by 246.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Consol Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Consol Energy by 4.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. The company owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. Its flagship operation is the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey.

