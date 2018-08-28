Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) Stake Decreased by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 160.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth $123,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth $130,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 58.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ED shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Howard Weil started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.45.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $78.92 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $89.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.93%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,600 customers in parts of Manhattan.

