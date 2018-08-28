Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES is a consumer finance company that specializes in purchasing, selling, and servicing contracts with purchases of vechicles who are sub prime borrowers and are unable to obtain credit from traditional sources. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. JMP Securities raised Consumer Portfolio Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Consumer Portfolio Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Consumer Portfolio Services presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.08.

CPSS opened at $3.66 on Monday. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 14.18 and a quick ratio of 14.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.39 million, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.68.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $99.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.79 million. equities research analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 433.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,526 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.17% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

