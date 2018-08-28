Continental (CON) Given a €190.00 Price Target by Commerzbank Analysts

Commerzbank set a €190.00 ($220.93) target price on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CON has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €260.00 ($302.33) target price on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Nord/LB set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Societe Generale set a €246.00 ($286.05) target price on Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($313.95) target price on Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €253.00 ($294.19) price target on Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €215.14 ($250.16).

Continental stock opened at €160.10 ($186.16) on Friday. Continental has a 52 week low of €186.55 ($216.92) and a 52 week high of €257.40 ($299.30).

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

