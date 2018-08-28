Contrasting CPFL Energia (CPL) & CEMIG (CIG)

CPFL Energia (NYSE: CIG) and CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get CPFL Energia alerts:

This table compares CPFL Energia and CEMIG’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CPFL Energia $8.38 billion 0.64 $369.49 million N/A N/A CEMIG $6.80 billion N/A $313.51 million $0.26 7.00

CPFL Energia has higher revenue and earnings than CEMIG.

Dividends

CPFL Energia pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. CEMIG pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. CEMIG pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CPFL Energia has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares CPFL Energia and CEMIG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CPFL Energia 5.89% 14.68% 4.04% CEMIG 5.10% 7.95% 2.66%

Risk & Volatility

CPFL Energia has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEMIG has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CPFL Energia and CEMIG, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CPFL Energia 0 0 0 0 N/A CEMIG 0 1 1 0 2.50

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of CPFL Energia shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CPFL Energia beats CEMIG on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

CPFL Energia Company Profile

CPFL Energia S.A., together with its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and commercializes electricity to residential, industrial, and commercial customers in Brazil. The company generates electricity through wind, biomass-powered thermal, solar, and hydroelectric power plants. It also manufactures, commercializes, rents, and maintains electro-mechanical equipment; and offers administrative, call center, collection, IT, telecommunication, energy transmission, and energy efficiency management services, as well as maintenance services for energy generation companies. As of December 31, 2017, the company distributed electricity to approximately 9.4 million customers; and had 318,018 kilometers of distribution lines, which included 457,741 distribution transformers. It also has an installed capacity of 3,284 megawatts. CPFL Energia S.A. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil. CPFL Energia S.A. is a subsidiary of State Grid Brazil Power Participações Ltda.

CEMIG Company Profile

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels. As of December 31, 2016, it operated hydroelectric plants, thermoelectric plants, and solar plants with a total installed capacity of approximately 8,000 megawatts in 10 states of Brazil. It is also involved in the telecommunications and energy solutions consulting businesses; exploitation of natural gas; sale and trading of electricity; and acquisition, transport, and distribution of gas and its subproducts and derivatives, as well as provision of technology systems and systems for operational management of public service concessions, including companies operating in electricity, gas, water and sewerage, and other utility companies. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for CPFL Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPFL Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.