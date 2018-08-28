Contrasting Daimler (DDAIF) & Workhorse Group (WKHS)

Daimler (NASDAQ: WKHS) and Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Daimler and Workhorse Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daimler $185.63 billion 0.38 $10.53 billion $11.12 5.90 Workhorse Group $10.85 million 4.88 -$41.21 million ($1.09) -0.86

Daimler has higher revenue and earnings than Workhorse Group. Workhorse Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Daimler, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Daimler shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Workhorse Group shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Workhorse Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Daimler and Workhorse Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daimler 5.68% 17.47% 4.37% Workhorse Group -403.52% -1,564.64% -234.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Daimler and Workhorse Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daimler 0 2 3 0 2.60 Workhorse Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Workhorse Group has a consensus price target of $4.67, indicating a potential upside of 396.45%. Given Workhorse Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Workhorse Group is more favorable than Daimler.

Risk & Volatility

Daimler has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Workhorse Group has a beta of -0.27, indicating that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Daimler beats Workhorse Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the smart and Mercedes me brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand. The Daimler Trucks segment distributes its trucks under the Mercedes-Benz, Freightliner, Western Star, FUSO, and BharatBenz brands; and buses under the Thomas Built Buses and FUSO brands. The Mercedes-Benz Vans segment primarily sells vans under the MercedesBenz and Freightliner brands. The Daimler Buses segment sells completely built-up buses under the MercedesBenz and Setra brands, as well as produces and sells bus chassis. The Daimler Financial Services segment offers tailored financing and leasing packages for end-customers and dealers; and automotive insurance brokerage, banking, and fleet management services, as well as mobility services primarily under the moovel, mytaxi, and car2go brands. The company also sells vehicle related spare parts and accessories. Daimler AG was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc. designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring system that enables fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. Its products include electric cargo vans, and medium and light-duty pickup trucks, as well as HorseFly delivery drones and truck systems. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc. and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc. in April 2015. Workhorse Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Loveland, Ohio.

