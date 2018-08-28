Contrasting Midstates Petroleum (MPO) and PetroChina (PTR)

Midstates Petroleum (NYSE: PTR) and PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.2% of Midstates Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of PetroChina shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Midstates Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Midstates Petroleum and PetroChina’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midstates Petroleum $228.75 million 1.30 -$85.07 million N/A N/A PetroChina $298.35 billion 0.47 $3.37 billion $1.78 42.98

PetroChina has higher revenue and earnings than Midstates Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Midstates Petroleum and PetroChina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midstates Petroleum -59.15% 2.00% 1.51% PetroChina 1.33% 1.99% 1.14%

Risk and Volatility

Midstates Petroleum has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetroChina has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

PetroChina pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Midstates Petroleum does not pay a dividend. PetroChina pays out 39.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Midstates Petroleum and PetroChina, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Midstates Petroleum 0 1 0 0 2.00 PetroChina 0 0 7 0 3.00

PetroChina has a consensus target price of $82.69, indicating a potential upside of 8.09%. Given PetroChina’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PetroChina is more favorable than Midstates Petroleum.

Summary

PetroChina beats Midstates Petroleum on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Midstates Petroleum Company Profile

Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. The company's operations are primarily focused on exploration and production activities in the Mississippian Lime and Anadarko Basin. As of December 31, 2017, its Mississippian Lime assets consisted of approximately 117,451 net acres in the Mississippian Lime trend in Woods and Alfalfa counties of Oklahoma; and Anadarko Basin assets consisted of approximately 76,409 net acres in Texas and 16,198 net acres in Western Oklahoma. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. The Refining and Chemicals segment refines crude oil and petroleum products; produces and markets primary petrochemical products, derivative petrochemical products, and other chemical products. The Marketing segment is involved in marketing of refined products and trading business. The Natural Gas and Pipeline segment engages in the transmission of natural gas, crude oil, and refined products; and sale of natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a total length of 82,374 km, including 51,315 km of natural gas pipelines, 19,670 km of crude oil pipelines, and 11,389 km of refined product pipelines. It is also involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil sands and coalbed methane; trading of crude oil and petrochemical products; storage, chemical engineering, storage facilities, service station, and transportation facilities and related businesses; import and export of goods and technology; and import and export agency business, as well as provision of technology promotion, professional contractor, and main contractor services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. PetroChina Company Limited is a subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corporation.

