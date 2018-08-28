Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Holdings Trimmed by Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC

Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,478 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 88.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of Copart by 211.7% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Copart by 1,457.5% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth $215,000. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPRT. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Friday, May 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $1,752,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total transaction of $11,494,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 640,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,991,100 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock opened at $63.97 on Tuesday. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $64.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.