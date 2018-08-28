Core Laboratories (CLB) Shares Bought by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $6,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Core Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Core Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Core Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in Core Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $236,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Core Laboratories to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Core Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Core Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.90.

Core Laboratories stock opened at $115.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 57.86 and a beta of 1.44. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $86.55 and a 1 year high of $130.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $175.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.47 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 64.13%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 23rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 20th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.00%.

Core Laboratories Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment comprises the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

