Core-Mark (CORE) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.12

News stories about Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Core-Mark earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 47.2685083342522 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Core-Mark stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,011. Core-Mark has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. research analysts expect that Core-Mark will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 27th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded Core-Mark from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Core-Mark in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Core-Mark currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

In other Core-Mark news, Director Laura Jean Flanagan purchased 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.61 per share, for a total transaction of $39,777.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at $167,909.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes various food/non-food products, including cigarettes, fast food, candies, snacks, groceries, fresh products, dairy products, breads, beverages, other tobacco products, general merchandise and equipment, and health and beauty care products.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.