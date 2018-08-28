Corporate Capital Trust Inc (CCT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Corporate Capital Trust Inc (NYSE:CCT) have received an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Corporate Capital Trust’s rating score has declined by 67% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $18.37 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.41 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Corporate Capital Trust an industry rank of 76 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Corporate Capital Trust alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CCT. Zacks Investment Research raised Corporate Capital Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Corporate Capital Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th.

NYSE CCT traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.98. 16,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,715. Corporate Capital Trust has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 10.92.

Corporate Capital Trust (NYSE:CCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Corporate Capital Trust had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 40.08%. The firm had revenue of $103.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.46 million. analysts anticipate that Corporate Capital Trust will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.402 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Corporate Capital Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

In related news, COO Ryan Wilson purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $40,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Arnold purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $122,925.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Capital Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Capital Trust by 255.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Capital Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Capital Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Capital Trust by 418.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares during the last quarter. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corporate Capital Trust Company Profile

Corporate Capital Trust Inc is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, United States and is engaged in the financial intermediation activities. The company offers Trust. The company was founded in 2010.

Further Reading: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corporate Capital Trust (CCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Capital Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Capital Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.