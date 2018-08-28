Cortina Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG)

Cortina Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 233,624 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,996,000. LHC Group accounts for 0.9% of Cortina Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cortina Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of LHC Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in LHC Group by 81.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,256 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 17,177 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in LHC Group by 750.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in LHC Group by 74.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,133,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $182,581,000 after purchasing an additional 911,625 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the second quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the second quarter worth $547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of LHC Group to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of LHC Group to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.89.

In related news, COO Donald Dwayne Stelly sold 3,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total transaction of $263,766.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,145 shares in the company, valued at $8,705,405.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff Reibel sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $180,804.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,125 shares in the company, valued at $764,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $99.47 on Tuesday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.65 and a 12 month high of $100.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.49.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. LHC Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Community-Based Services, and Facility-Based Services. The Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

