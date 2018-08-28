Cortina Asset Management LLC Purchases 61,649 Shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (COLB)

Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,649 shares during the quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC owned 0.51% of Columbia Banking System worth $15,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

COLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $42.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Columbia Banking System Inc has a 12-month low of $35.67 and a 12-month high of $48.06.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $140.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.03 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Further Reading: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.