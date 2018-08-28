Covanta Holding Corp (CVA) Insider Paul E. Stauder Sells 2,000 Shares

Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) insider Paul E. Stauder sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $35,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,698.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CVA opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 160.00, a P/E/G ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Covanta Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $18.05.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.63 million. Covanta had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. research analysts expect that Covanta Holding Corp will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Covanta during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Covanta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Covanta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Covanta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Covanta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Covanta in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Covanta from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Covanta from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

