Cox Capital Co LLC Acquires New Position in Novartis AG (NVS)

Cox Capital Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000. Novartis comprises about 1.7% of Cox Capital Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 12.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,802,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,799,000 after buying an additional 887,198 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,325,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,350,000 after buying an additional 318,787 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 106.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,606,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,525,000 after buying an additional 2,885,436 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,089,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,642,000 after buying an additional 90,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the second quarter valued at about $297,538,000. 11.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NVS opened at $84.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $72.30 and a 1 year high of $94.19.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.93 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVS. ValuEngine cut Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

In related news, major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 8,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $26,342.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 81,322 shares of company stock worth $290,796 over the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

