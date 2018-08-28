Cox Capital Co LLC Takes Position in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX)

Cox Capital Co LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,000. Six Flags Entertainment accounts for 2.2% of Cox Capital Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SIX. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,432,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,820,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Weatherstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Wedbush lowered Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Shares of SIX opened at $65.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.10, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.04. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 52 week low of $51.25 and a 52 week high of $73.38.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $445.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.80 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. Six Flags Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.48%.

In other news, Chairman James Reid-Anderson sold 64,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $4,657,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,375,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,945,726.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Roedel bought 3,974 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.85 per share, with a total value of $249,765.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,315.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,811 shares of company stock valued at $14,401,216. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags brand name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 20 parks, including 17 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

