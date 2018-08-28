Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.69 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) will report earnings per share of $2.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store posted earnings of $2.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full year earnings of $9.36 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.40 to $9.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

CBRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. BidaskClub cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.63.

Shares of CBRL traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.80. 1,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,769. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.58. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $141.75 and a 12 month high of $179.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter worth $121,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter worth $179,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter worth $207,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The company's gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparels, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as candies, preserves, pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, and other food items.

