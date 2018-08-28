Cream (CRM) Price Reaches $0.0039

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Cream has a total market cap of $176,474.00 and approximately $61.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cream has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One Cream coin can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, YoBit, Cryptohub and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.33 or 0.02727974 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00583787 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00016601 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00018210 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00023807 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00044150 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000039 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00017061 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00022856 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011834 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

