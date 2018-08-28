Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $6.77 Per Share

Analysts expect Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) to announce earnings per share of $6.77 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.16 and the lowest is $6.57. Credit Acceptance posted earnings per share of $5.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full-year earnings of $27.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.00 to $28.53. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $29.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.61 to $32.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $6.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.44 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $315.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.55 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 46.43%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CACC. BidaskClub raised Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $350.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Compass Point raised Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $327.78.

In related news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.56, for a total transaction of $581,828.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 33,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.14, for a total value of $14,590,062.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,230 shares of company stock worth $35,120,602 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CACC traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $452.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,273. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 33.69 and a quick ratio of 33.69. Credit Acceptance has a twelve month low of $256.27 and a twelve month high of $467.26.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

