Credit Agricole S A Lowers Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (HDB)

Credit Agricole S A decreased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,376 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,147 shares during the period. HDFC Bank makes up about 0.6% of Credit Agricole S A’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $9,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $593,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 250,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,692,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,625,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,580,000 after purchasing an additional 276,036 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 408,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,298,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,788,000 after purchasing an additional 15,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HDB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. TheStreet cut HDFC Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $101.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $89.07 and a 52-week high of $112.10.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 18.32%. research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

