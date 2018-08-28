Credit Agricole S A Sells 32,906 Shares of Xylem Inc (XYL)

Credit Agricole S A cut its holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,906 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A owned about 0.06% of Xylem worth $6,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XYL. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Xylem by 1,690.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Family Management Corp bought a new position in Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 18,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $1,413,196.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,868.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis J. Crawford sold 1,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $99,555.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,421 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,680.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,623 shares of company stock worth $2,084,702. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XYL opened at $76.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. Xylem Inc has a twelve month low of $60.44 and a twelve month high of $79.83.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater applications.

