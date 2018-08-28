Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $72.50 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Crispr Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $48.94 on Friday. Crispr Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $73.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.16 and a beta of 3.29.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a negative net margin of 245.57%. sell-side analysts predict that Crispr Therapeutics will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 5,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $360,592.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $1,040,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,560 shares in the company, valued at $11,344,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,236 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,501. 37.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Venture Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,551,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 572,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 334.0% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. 38.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, which targets sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia with an ex vivo approach whereby cells are harvested from a patient, treated with a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutic and reintroduced into the patient.

