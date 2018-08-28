Critical Analysis: Vivint Solar (VSLR) vs. Burnham Holdings Inc Class A (BURCA)

Vivint Solar (OTCMKTS: BURCA) and Burnham Holdings Inc Class A (OTCMKTS:BURCA) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Vivint Solar alerts:

This table compares Vivint Solar and Burnham Holdings Inc Class A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivint Solar 67.35% -36.77% -9.24% Burnham Holdings Inc Class A 0.98% N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vivint Solar and Burnham Holdings Inc Class A’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivint Solar $268.03 million 2.30 $209.09 million ($1.58) -3.29 Burnham Holdings Inc Class A $176.66 million 0.26 $970,000.00 N/A N/A

Vivint Solar has higher revenue and earnings than Burnham Holdings Inc Class A.

Volatility & Risk

Vivint Solar has a beta of -0.41, meaning that its share price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Burnham Holdings Inc Class A has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Burnham Holdings Inc Class A pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Vivint Solar does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vivint Solar and Burnham Holdings Inc Class A, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivint Solar 0 0 3 0 3.00 Burnham Holdings Inc Class A 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vivint Solar currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.38%. Given Vivint Solar’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vivint Solar is more favorable than Burnham Holdings Inc Class A.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.1% of Vivint Solar shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Vivint Solar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vivint Solar beats Burnham Holdings Inc Class A on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivint Solar

Vivint Solar, Inc. provides distributed solar energy to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Residential, and Commercial and Industrial. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2017, it had an aggregate capacity of 864.9 megawatts covering approximately 126,800 homes in 21 states. The company was formerly known as V Solar Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Vivint Solar, Inc. in April 2014. Vivint Solar, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

About Burnham Holdings Inc Class A

Burnham Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products, including cast iron, stainless steel, aluminum, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets. The company's commercial and industrial heating products comprise a range of cast iron, stainless steel, fire tube, water tube, and copper tube boilers; and boiler room accessories that are used for various applications, such as healthcare, education, hospitality, military bases, and multi-unit residential buildings. It sells its residential products through wholesale distributors to builders, heating contractors, fuel dealers, and utilities for resale to residential customers; and commercial products primarily through independent sales agencies to contractors or end users. Burnham Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.