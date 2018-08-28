Critical Contrast: NTT Docomo (DCM) vs. KVH Industries (KVHI)

NTT Docomo (NASDAQ: KVHI) and KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of NTT Docomo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of KVH Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of KVH Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NTT Docomo and KVH Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NTT Docomo 1 2 0 0 1.67 KVH Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00

KVH Industries has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.23%. Given KVH Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe KVH Industries is more favorable than NTT Docomo.

Profitability

This table compares NTT Docomo and KVH Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NTT Docomo 15.25% 12.38% 9.34% KVH Industries -5.74% -0.95% -0.49%

Risk & Volatility

NTT Docomo has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KVH Industries has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NTT Docomo and KVH Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NTT Docomo $42.41 billion 2.24 $6.07 billion $1.62 15.80 KVH Industries $160.09 million 1.34 -$11.03 million ($0.13) -93.46

NTT Docomo has higher revenue and earnings than KVH Industries. KVH Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NTT Docomo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

NTT Docomo pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. KVH Industries does not pay a dividend. NTT Docomo pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NTT Docomo has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

NTT Docomo beats KVH Industries on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

NTT Docomo Company Profile

NTT DOCOMO, INC. (DOCOMO) is a mobile telecommunications carrier. The Company operates through three segments: telecommunications business, smart life business and other businesses. The telecommunications business segment includes mobile phone services (long-term evolution (LTE) (Xi) services and freedom of mobile multimedia access (FOMA) services), optical-fiber broadband service, satellite mobile communications services, international services and equipment sales related to these services. The smart life business segment includes video and music distribution, electronic books and other services offered through its dmarket portal, as well as finance/payment services, shopping services and various other services to support the Company’s customers’ daily lives. Its other businesses segment primarily includes Mobile Device Protection Service, as well as the development, sale and maintenance of information technology (IT) systems.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products, including satellite TV antennas; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services. It also offers airtime plans that enable customers to obtain Internet and voice services; and value-added, and news and radio content services. In addition, the company provides navigation, guidance, and stabilization products for the commercial and defense markets comprising precision fiber optic gyro-based systems that enable platform and optical stabilization, navigation, pointing, and guidance; tactical navigation systems for tactical trucks and light armored vehicles; and commercial products, such as navigation and positioning systems for various applications consisting of precision mapping, dynamic surveying, autonomous vehicles, train location control and track geometry measurement systems, industrial robotics, and optical stabilization applications. Further, it offers content, maritime news, sporting content, and television programming delivery services; movie distribution services; maritime e-learning content and related services; and services and support for the mini-VSAT Broadband solution. The company sells its mobile communications products through a network of independent retailers, chain stores, and distributors; and navigation products directly to the United States and foreign governments, and government contractors, as well as through authorized independent sales representatives. The company also sells and leases its products directly to end users. KVH Industries, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Middletown, Rhode Island.

