Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) Position Cut by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 92.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 334,284 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Crown were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Crown by 4.6% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Crown by 17.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Crown by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 55,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA boosted its holdings in Crown by 3.1% during the first quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 57,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Crown by 8.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

CCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crown from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.55.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $43.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.09 and a 52 week high of $62.27.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 58.64%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crown news, Director William S. Urkiel bought 2,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,408.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue bought 10,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.25 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,252,098.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $599,575 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products for consumer goods in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its primary products include steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage products; and metal vacuum closures, steel crowns and caps.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.