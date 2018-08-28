Cryptonex Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.51 Million (CNX)

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Cryptonex coin can currently be bought for $2.19 or 0.00031082 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Cryptonex and HitBTC. In the last week, Cryptonex has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. Cryptonex has a market cap of $99.65 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004895 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014157 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000381 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00294006 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00157826 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00038729 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011524 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Cryptonex Profile

Cryptonex’s launch date was August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 106,872,663 coins and its circulating supply is 45,435,038 coins. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cryptonex is cryptonex.org.

Cryptonex Coin Trading

Cryptonex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptonex, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonex using one of the exchanges listed above.

