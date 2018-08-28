CSW Industrials Inc (CSWI) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 592,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 268,855 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $31,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth $283,000. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CSW Industrials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

CSW Industrials stock opened at $55.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.90 million, a PE ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85. CSW Industrials Inc has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $57.20.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $89.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.88 million. CSW Industrials had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 12.47%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. research analysts forecast that CSW Industrials Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Joseph B. Armes sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $228,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 67,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,628,272. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

