CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (EVD) Given a €48.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) has been given a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective by research analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EVD. Baader Bank set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA in a research note on Friday. equinet set a €37.50 ($43.60) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €44.45 ($51.69).

Shares of EVD stock opened at €38.08 ($44.28) on Tuesday. CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA has a one year low of €33.64 ($39.12) and a one year high of €43.26 ($50.30).

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events. It markets events (tickets) through eventim.de and using its network platform, eventim.net; in-house ticketing products through eventim.inhouse; sport ticketing products through eventim.tixx and eventim.farm; and self-service products for event organizers through EVENTIM.Light, as well as provides a solution for ticket sales and admission control through evetim.access.

